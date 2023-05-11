NATIONAL TECHNOLOGY DAY: Use achievements of scientists as inspiration, says Professor Pandey in Ujjain

Guests light a lamp before the portrait of God Vishwakarma to mark National Technology Day in Ujjain on Thursday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar was organised on National Technology Day on Thursday under the aegis of School of Engineering and Technology, Vikram University. The programme started with worship of Lord Vishwakarma.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, in his presidential address, explained the purpose of celebrating National Technology Day. On this day in 1999, nuclear bomb was successfully tested in Pokhran. This made the world recognise India’s technical capability. Later, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee proposed to celebrate National Technology Day on May 11. Prof Pandey said that there were many great scientists in ancient times. “We should remember their contribution. We should use the principle and achievements given by them in our life,” he said.

Dr Vishnu Kumar Saxena, coordinator of the institute, while highlighting National Technology Day, told the students that the importance of National Technology Day increases further due to the fact that on this day many historical achievements were achieved in the field of technology in India. Decades ago, India became one of the few countries in the world to possess nuclear weapons, successfully test-fired its first indigenous aircraft Hansa-3, and tested the Trishul missile on May 11. National Technology Day was an important day to honour the contribution of researchers, engineers and scientists who made significant contributions in the field of technology.

At this time, we are surrounded by technology from all sides as it helps us in fulfilling our every need. Human beings are becoming dependent on technology and the reason behind this is that technology helps us in making our work better and easier. Technology is very much needed for the development of a country or the citizens of the country, he added.

The chief guest of the programme was dean, student’s welfare Dr Satyendra Kumar Mishra. He explained the importance of Technology Day in his statement. He explained the life style of scientists to the students and told them how their technical education inspires us and that we too should set our goals and keep trying till the end goal is achieved.

