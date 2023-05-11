 Misbehaviour with woman: Congress demands action against Neelganga police in Ujjain
On May 8, video of woman's dispute with operator of Om Medical Store in Nanakheda area had gone viral.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Representative image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress on Thursday came out in support of a woman, who was allegedly beaten and misbehaved by the Neelganga police recently.

On May 8, video of woman's dispute with operator of Om Medical Store in Nanakheda area had gone viral. On the same evening, some videos were released in which behaviour of the police towards the woman was not appreciated by the public.

In the video, the police were seen harassing the woman. She was dragged and later sent to jail. Linking the police action with woman’s dignity, the City Congress Committee demanded action against the police personnel.

The Congress workers, under the leadership of City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadoria, staged a dharna at SP office and demanded action against the policemen involved in the incident.

Special lecture at Madhav College: Any nation develops itself with knowledge of geography, says Vyas...

Madhya Pradesh: Thieves decamp with cash, goods worth Rs 18L from ex-MLA’s house in Ujjain

NATIONAL TECHNOLOGY DAY: Use achievements of scientists as inspiration, says Professor Pandey in...

Madhya Pradesh: Two killed in road accident in Ujjain

