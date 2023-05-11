 Madhya Pradesh: Two killed in road accident in Ujjain
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed when their bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle near petrol pump at Ingoriya Chowpatty late on Wednesday night.

According to reports, Jitendra (28) of Khokhri on way to petrol pump from Ingoriya Chowpatty along with Mohanlal (50) of Khokhri and Karan Singh Bhil, when an unidentified vehicle rammed their bike at around 11 pm.

While Jitendra Bhil died on the spot, Mohanlal and Karan Singh were referred to Ujjain. Mohanlal died during course of treatment in a private hospital, while Karan Singh was undergoing treatment. The post-mortem of a body was arranged by Unhel police and another by Madhav Nagar police.

