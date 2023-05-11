Indore: Harassed by coconut vendor, Class 12 girl hangs self in MG Road area

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A class 12th girl allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by a youth in the MG Road area on Thursday. She was found hanging by one of her family members on Wednesday night.

Investigating officer SI Tina Shukla from the MG Road police station said that an 18-year-old girl was found hanging at her residence in Hemilton Road area. She had just returned from her sister's place in Pune and was waiting for her 12th board results. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for her taking such an extreme step could not be ascertained yet.

Police is taking recording statements of her family members to establish the reason for her suicide.

Her father, who is a dog trainer, alleged that a coconut water seller was harassing daughter for a few days due to which she was upset and ended her life. He alleged that the vendor would threaten her over the phone. Police have recovered her mobile phone and further investigation is on into the case.

In another case, a youth named Shivam Dubey, a resident of Banganga area ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place. Police said that Shivam was alone at home at the time of the incident as his family members had gone to attend a wedding ceremony of a relative. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for his suicide could not be known.