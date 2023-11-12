MP: 2 Suffer Burns As Fire Breaks Out In Ujjain Advertising Agency

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two people sustained burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at an advertising agency office in Ujjain's Nijatpura area on Sunday morning, officials said. The incident took place at around 5:30 am.

According to information, the fire broke out at Sagar Flexo Center in Nijatpura. As soon as information about the fire was received, the area residents gathered and the police and fire brigade were immediately informed.

Within no time the fire took a terrible form. Due to which two people suffered burns. The injured are being treated at a nearby hospital. It is being said that the work of making hoardings, banners and acrylic sheet cutting is done in Sagar Flexo Centre. Goods worth lakhs of rupees are said to have been burnt to ashes due to the fire.

"A fire broke out in the Central Kotwali area of Ujjain police station at around 5:30 am at Sagar Flexo Center. Goods worth lakhs of rupees have been burnt to ashes. Initial investigation suggests the cause of the fire may be a short circuit. The injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital," Surendra Sharma Kotwali Ujjain Police Station in-charge said.

No casualties

Upon receiving information, a team of eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire was successfully brought under control, officials said.

Further investigation is underway.

