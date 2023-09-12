 Madhya Pradesh: Shifting Of Running HQs From Ujjain To Indore
Madhya Pradesh: Shifting Of Running HQs From Ujjain To Indore

High-level meeting fails to yield result

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the 22nd day of the indefinite serial hunger strike on Ujjain lobby transfer, a meeting of a high-level three-member committee of Western Railway headquarters at Mumbai with trade unions remained inconclusive at Ratlam on Monday.

To end the ongoing strike, the high-level officials of Western Railway, COM (G), CPO (administration) and CLE, held discussions with SS Sharma and Abhilash Nagar of Ujjain Running Headquarters Bachao Sanyukt Sangharsh Morcha. 

After the discussion, when no result was achieved, they tried their best to end the hunger strike by using various diplomatic moves, but the United Front remained adamant on cancelling the order of March 20, as a result of which this meeting remained without any result. 

The United Front has announced that the movement will be further intensified. Manohar Baroth, Pratap Giri, Narendra Solanki, Shivlehari Sharma, Rajesh Dikshit, Anil Choubey, Narendra Sehgal, Deepak Gupta and many officials of the organisation were present in this meeting.

After discussing of the trade unions with Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav, the general manager, Western Railway had formed a 3-member committee and sent it to Ratlam for discussion. The Joint Struggle Committee demanded that the meeting should be held in Ujjain instead of Ratlam. 

It was clearly said in the meeting by Abhilash Nagar and Manohar Barauth that the order issued on March 20 in which the posts of Loco Pilot Mail Express from Ujjain and Chittor Gad Headquarters were abolished and transferred to other places. Now there will be any discussion only after it is repealed. There was chaos in the meeting several times.

Meanwhile, the hunger strike continued for the 22nd day. On Monday, Anurag Singh, Ramvinay, Bhanu Singh, Rahul Shrivastava, and Mayank Soni sat on the hunger strike.    

