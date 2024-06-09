WATCH: Actor & 3rd Bigg Boss Winner Vindu Dara Singh Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple; Praises Temple Management

MP: Actor & 3rd Bigg Boss Winner Vindu Dara Singh Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple; Praises Temple Management | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Actor and winner of third season of Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh offered prayers at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple on Sunday. He attended the special aarti and seeked blessings from Baba Mahakal.

He also performed a special aarti at Mahakaleshwar temple and the puja was conducted to priest Madhav Dilip Sharma.

“Being this old, I got the opportunity to visit this divine temple. Baba Mahakal finally called me and I was able to do ‘darshan’ of Mahakal baba. I myself am a devotee of the 11th avatar of Lord Hanuman and have served him all my life. Today I got the opportunity to take blessings from Lord Shiva himself. I am very grateful to have visited the temple.”

Called Raveena Tandon also

Vindu Dara Singh said actress Raveena Tandon once asked him to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple and absorb the energy inside the temple. “I did the same and could feel the divinity in the air,” the actor concluded.

Praises the management

Sharing his experiences of the temple, Dara Singh the kind of management at the temple is appreciable. Also, a different kind of power and energy can be sensed inside the temple’s premises. If anybody is visiting Indore/Ujjain, he/she must come to the temple and feel this energy,” advised the actor.