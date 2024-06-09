MP Weather Update: Rain & Thunderstorm Alerts Issued For 38 Districts; Rains Drop Temperatures By 10°C

MP Weather Update: Alerts Issued For Rain & Thunderstorm Issued For 38 Districts; Rains Drops Temperatures By 10° C | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to western disturbances and a cyclonic circulation system, the weather in Madhya Pradesh changed on Saturday. Rain occurred in several cities including Bhopal, Dhar, Barwani, Chhindwara, and Malanjkhand. As a result, a drop in daytime temperatures was recorded.

In Dhar, the temperature dropped by 10.1 degrees to 31 degrees. At night, the temperature was 21.1 degrees. Bhopal saw a drop of 6 degrees, Guna 7.3 degrees, Indore 7.7 degrees, Ratlam 5.3 degrees, Ujjain 9.8 degrees, Damoh 4 degrees, and Sagar 3.8 degrees. In other cities, the temperature dropped by 1 to 4 degrees.

There was also a drop in nighttime temperatures. However, some cities experienced an increase in daytime temperatures. In Bijawar of Chhatarpur district, the temperature was the highest at 44 degrees.

Top 10 Hottest Cities

The top 10 hottest cities included Khajuraho, Rewa, Singrauli, Sidhi, Tikamgarh, Prithvipur, Nowgong, Gwalior, and Satna. Khajuraho and Rewa recorded 43.6 degrees, Singrauli 43.5 degrees, Sidhi 43.2 degrees, Tikamgarh 43 degrees, Prithvipur 42.7 degrees, Nowgong 42.6 degrees, Gwalior 42.5 degrees, and Satna 42.4 degrees.

Read Also 7 Offbeat Treks In Madhya Pradesh To Satiate Your Adventurous Heart

Temperature in Major cities

Among major cities, Bhopal recorded 35.4 degrees, Indore 32.8 degrees, Jabalpur 41.2 degrees, and Ujjain 33 degrees. According to the Meteorological Department, the drop in temperature on Saturday was the lowest of the season. After Dhar, Pachmarhi recorded a temperature of 32.2 degrees.

What does IMD say?

IMD Bhopal reported that due to cyclonic circulation and western disturbances, clouds covered the eastern part on Saturday. Rain occurred in several districts as well. Similar weather is expected on Sunday. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for this. The heat will also persist in some districts.

The Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm, rain, and lightning alert for 38 districts in the state, including Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur. There is an orange alert for Ratlam and Chhindwara. Meanwhile, the heat will persist in Niwari, Datia, and Niwari.

Weather Predictions for the next 2 days:

June 10: Rain and Thunderstorm alert in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Barwani, Burhanpur, Khargone, Khandwa, Harda, Dewas, Sehore, Betul, Narmadapuram, Vidisha, Raisen, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Damoh, Katni, Balaghat, Seoni, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol and Umaria. Heat wave alert in the districts of Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chattarpur and Panna.

June 11: Rain and Thunderstorm alert in Ratlam, Ujjain, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Khargone, Dewas, Harda, Khandwa, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, Betul, Seoni, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna and Balaghat. Heat wave alert in the districts of Gwalior, Morena, Shivpuri, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chattarpur, Panna, Katni, Satna, Meher, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Shahdol, Singrauli and Anuppur.