7 Offbeat Treks In Madhya Pradesh To Satiate Your Adventurous Heart

3. Bhairav Kund Trek: The picturesque Bhairav Kund trek in Indore leads to a calm pond (Kund) that is thought to be sacred as well as a beautiful waterfall via verdant trees and mountainous terrain. In the middle of breathtaking scenery, it's the ideal fusion of adventure and spirituality. Starting Point: Bhairav Kund Waterfall, Indore Recommended Trekking Season: Autumn and Spring Difficulty Level: Difficult

Representative Image