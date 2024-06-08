7 Offbeat Treks In Madhya Pradesh To Satiate Your Adventurous Heart

By: Yash Ahuja | June 08, 2024
If you are a nature lover, with a strong adventurous spirit, we bet you will enjoy these 7 beautiful and scenic treks in Madhya Pradesh.
1. DhoopGarh Trek: The most famous trek in Madhya Pradesh is the DhoopGarh Trek in Pachmarhi. Experience breathtaking sunrises and sunsets atop the highest point in the Satpura mountain ranges. Starting Point: Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh Recommended Trekking Season: October to February Difficulty Level: Moderate
2. KalaKand Trek: This trek in Indore offers a scenic hike through lush greenery and rocky terrains, culminating at the picturesque Kalakand Waterfall, providing a refreshing and adventurous experience for nature enthusiasts. Starting Point: Gunjara Village, Mhow, Indore Recommended Trekking Season: All Year Round Difficulty Level: Moderate-Difficult
Representative Image
3. Bhairav Kund Trek: The picturesque Bhairav Kund trek in Indore leads to a calm pond (Kund) that is thought to be sacred as well as a beautiful waterfall via verdant trees and mountainous terrain. In the middle of breathtaking scenery, it's the ideal fusion of adventure and spirituality. Starting Point: Bhairav Kund Waterfall, Indore Recommended Trekking Season: Autumn and Spring Difficulty Level: Difficult
Representative Image
4. Mahadev Pani Trek: For those seeking a rejuvenating getaway into nature, the Mahadev Paani Trek in Bhopal provides a picturesque trip through verdant woods and mountainous terrain that culminates at the tranquil Mahadev Pani waterfall. Starting Point: Gopisur Satkunda, Madhya Pradesh Recommended Trekking Season: Monsoon Difficulty Level: Moderate
5. Sagar Talao and Haathi Mahal Trek: Sagar Talao is a charming lake that offers tranquil settings. It is situated amid the mediaeval ruins of Mandu. The Hathi Mahal Group Trek offers an exciting tour of Mandu's historic sites, such as the well-known Hathi Mahal, letting guests see the region's architectural wonders and breathtaking scenery. Starting Point: Mandu, Madhya Pradesh. Recommended Trekking Season: March to October Difficulty Level: Easy
6. Barusot Trek: With its breathtaking vistas of lush foliage and picturesque scenery, Raisen's Barusot Trek provides an exciting getaway into the tranquility of nature. Starting Point: Barusot, Raisen. Recommended Trekking Season: June to November Difficulty Level: Moderate
Representative Image
7. Rewa Kund Trek: One of the most fascinating locations for hiking in Madhya Pradesh is the Rewa Kund Group, which located near Mandu. Rewa Kund Group Trek, which includes Rewa Kund, Baz Bahadur Palace, and Roopmati's Pavilion, is full of stories and myths that will pique your interest. Starting Point: Mandu, Madhya Pradesh. Recommended Trekking Season: All Year Round Difficulty Level: Moderate
Thanks For Reading!