VIRAL: Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Gupta Caught Wearing Sandals While Performing 'Shiv Abhishek'; Netizens Demand Apology

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Gupta landed himself into a controversy after a picture showing him in sandals while worshipping Lord Shiva went viral on social media.

In the picture, Gupta can be seen in his sandals while performing Shiv Abhishek', even though others around him are barefoot.

The incident came to light on Saturday when Commissioner Gupta visited city's Mahadev temple to offer prayers. Following the picture's release, there was a public outcry on social media, demanding an apology from Gupta. The Commissioner responded, stating it was an unintentional mistake.

Read Also Indore: 14 Pilgrims Miss International Travel Due To Cancellation Of Delhi Flight

The event took place after a cleaning drive at Ramghat on the Shipra River as part of the 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan' campaign. After the clean-up, officials, including the Commissioner, participated in a worship ceremony at the Mahadev temple. During the ritual, Gupta poured water on the Shivling without removing his sandals.

The picture also shows Municipal Commissioner Ashish Pathak, Municipal Corporation Chairperson Kalavati Yadav, and Ujjain North MLA Anil Jain Kalukheda, all of whom had removed their footwear before the ritual.

BJP Councillor Shivendra Tiwari criticised Gupta, saying that wearing sandals while performing the ritual is disrespectful to Hindu culture and traditions. He demanded an apology from the Commissioner.

Commissioner Sanjay Gupta acknowledged the mistake, saying, "It happened by mistake. As soon as I realised, I immediately removed my sandals. If anyone's feelings were hurt, I apologise."