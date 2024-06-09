Good News For Cancer Patients: Tenders Floated For Linear Accelerator In Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior & Rewa

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant advancement for cancer treatment, the state government has floated the tenders for installing linear accelerator machines in the medical colleges of Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Rewa. A tender of Rs 30 crores has been floated for a state-of-the-art machine in Government Cancer Hospital associated with MGM Medical College.

The installation of the linear accelerator aims to enhance cancer treatment facilities and alleviate the financial burden on poor patients. The treatment will be free for the patients having Ayushman Bharat card. The linear accelerator delivers precise radiation directly to tumours, minimising damage to surrounding healthy cells and reducing side effects.

This targeted approach not only preserves the patient's immune system but also accelerates recovery by emitting more powerful X-rays than conventional machines. Dr Ramesh Arya, superintendent, Government Cancer Hospital, expressed relief and said, "We have been demanding a linear accelerator machine for over 20 years.

This will provide poor patients with access to state-of-the-art facilities, easing the financial and mental burden currently associated with private hospital treatments." Dr OP Gurjar, in-charge of radiotherapy, said "The machine will enable us to offer world-class radiotherapy treatment. It will significantly benefit a large number of patients from Indore and other districts.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bharatiya Shwetambara Jain Mahila Sangh Central Unit is building an ICU shed for cows at a cost of Rs 20 lakh in the gaushala in an area of 4500 sq ft at Municipal Corporation’s gaushala. Club president Manju Ghodawat and founder President Rekha Jain performed Bhoomi Pujan for building the Gaushala.

The ICU shed is being built at a cost of Rs 20 lakh with public cooperation. Giving the above information, secretary Vandana Bhansali and Shakuntala Pavecha and working president Vijaya Jain said that sick cows, aged cows and young cubs getting healthy will stay in the shed. ICU is also being built under the Jeev Daya project of Mahila Sangh for the treatment of cows. A steel mesh is also being installed around the shed for protection from mosquitoes. Drinking water and grass will be arranged inside for cows.