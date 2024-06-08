 MP June 8 Weather Update: Bye Bye Heatwave! Rainy Days Ahead For Indore & Bhopal; Storms, Showers To Hit 30 Districts
Meteorologists predict light rain with thunder and lightning on Saturday afternoon.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heads up! Rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are on the way for 30 districts in the state, including Indore and Bhopal. Barwani and Dewas have already been hit with heavy, on-and-off rain since Saturday night, and Bhopal got its share after 1 AM. Over in Manawar, Dhar district, it’s been pouring cats and dogs with some serious thunder and lightning. Time to say goodbye to the hot weather!

article-image

Arun Sharma, a scientist from IMD Bhopal, explained that the current weather pattern is due to a Western Disturbance, a cyclonic circulation, and a trough line passing through the state. While some districts are experiencing heat, this weather is expected to persist in the coming days. Meanwhile, the monsoon is progressing steadily, and it is likely to reach Madhya Pradesh on time.

However, Nivari and Chhatarpur districts will continue to experience heat. On Friday, several districts, including Dhar, Ratlam, Katni, and Chhindwara, also received rain.

article-image

In Indore, light rain started on Friday afternoon, resumed at midnight, and continued intermittently in various parts of the city until 8 AM. The temperature has dropped, and the sky remains cloudy, resulting in a cooler climate. Meteorologists predict light rain with thunder and lightning on Saturday afternoon.

Barwani district, including the surrounding rural areas, saw a weather change late at night. Heavy rain with strong winds began after 2 AM and lasted for over five hours. The storm brought down trees, disrupting power supply in several areas. Rain has continued since Saturday morning.

