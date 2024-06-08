Indore Celebrates World Poha Day Like A Festival; Crowd Of Foodies Gathers At 56 Dukaan, Rajwada

Pinterest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Poha is a beloved dish for the people of Indore, enjoyed as an all-time favourite from morning breakfast to evening snack. On the occasion of World Poha Day, a large number of people were seen relishing poha at various local shops, carts and even at home. A huge crowd gathered at the city's famous poha spots, including 56 Dukan.

A special programme was organised at Rajwada, where minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, MLA Ramesh Mendola and mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava enjoyed poha.

Special arrangements were made at Rajwada for the poha lovers of Indore. Other BJP leaders, office bearers, members of social organisations, and poha enthusiasts also participated in the event. World Poha Day is celebrated every year on June 7 in India. This day, also known as Vishva Poha Diwas, is observed to promote one of the most beloved breakfasts among Indians. Although there is no historical or anecdotal reason behind this celebration, poha is not only delicious but also beneficial for health. It is rich in iron, healthy carbohydrates, and vitamins, which can be advantageous for the body. The best part about this dish is that it is gluten-free, meaning it can be easily digested and feels light in the stomach.