Bhopal: Wait Gets Longer, Aspirants Now To Wait For End Of Monsoon Summer, Rainy Season Not Fit To Hold Exam, Say Officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The candidates who have cleared the MP Police Constable recruitment written test will have to wait for a few more months for their physical test as the authorities have decided to hold the exam after monsoon. The aspirants were hopeful that the examination will be held soon after the completion of the Lok Sabha elections, however, they will now have to wait for the departure of monsoon because as per the officials summer and rainy season are not fit to hold physical test.

The officials said that, physical test exam of the police constables will now take place after monsoon, said officials here on Friday. ADG Selection Sanjeev Shami told Free Press that learning from the past experiences it would not be fit to hold physical tests during summer due to scorching heat. And so the decision has been taken to defer the physical test till monsoon.

Earlier, two aspirants had died in 2022 while appearing in the physical test. The ADG further said that during the rainy season the grounds are not ready to organise athletics events, so the notification for the physical test will be released after the rainy season.

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) had announced the results of the MP Police Constable recruitment test 2023-24, in March but the dates of physical test examination was not finalised then. After the results, the candidates were hopeful that the process for next level examination, ‘physical standard test and physical efficiency test’, would start soon. However, the test date continued to defer on one or the other pretext.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha election schedule came and after seven phases of polling, the results were declared on June 4. It was assumed that after the LS results, the authorities might resume the recruitment process but they seem not in any hurry. The officials say that the physical test will now be held after the rainy season.

Almost a year on, the recruitment process is far from completion. The recruitment agency, ESB had started the process to fill 7,090 vacancies for the post of constable ‘general duty’ and 321 posts of technical services for the state police.

The last date to fill the application form was June 26,2023. The MPESB started the written exam from August 12 and concluded it on September 12. But, the ESB took almost six months to announce the results of the written test which was announced on March 7.

58,700 candidates to appear in physical test

For the 7090 posts , 9.97 lakh candidates had applied, and in the exam more than 6.52 lakh aspirants appeared and usually for the one post five candidates are called for the physical exam. But in this exam seven candidates are called against one post for the physical test. It is also informed that the physical test examination will continue for two months.