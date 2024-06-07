 Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 08: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rachna Nagar , Comfort Heights & More; Check Full List Below
The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Urges Residents to Prepare for Scheduled Power Outages

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 08 in an effort to allow for daytime maintenance and repairs. To reduce any disruption from these scheduled power outages, residents in the impacted metropolitan regions are recommended to plan ahead and take preventative steps.

Areas and Timings

Areas: Rachna Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Green City, Kasturba Nagar, Siddharth Nilayam, Sanjeev Nagar, Police Housing, Nayapura, Comfort Heights, Adampur, Cantonment, Sam College, Chinnar Colony, Liberty Colony and surrounding areas.

Time: 08:00 - 12:00

Areas: Kilandev and surrounding areas

Time: 09:00 - 12:00

In order to keep Bhopal's electrical system operating at maximum efficiency, there must be periodic power outages because these are necessary for finishing significant building and maintenance projects. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation exhorts residents to get ready and take the required actions in order to properly handle the scheduled power disruptions. Your participation is much appreciated during this period, as it will improve the general efficiency and dependability of the city's electrical infrastructure.

