MP Weather Updates: Rain & Thunderstorm Alert Issued For 37 Districts, Extreme Heat In Gwalior, Jabalpur | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two contrasting weather conditions are expected to prevail in Madhya Pradesh on Friday also. Thunderstorms and rain is predicted in 37 districts of the state including Indore.

On the other hand, 9 districts including Gwalior are expected to witness scorching heat during the afternoon. By evening, thunderstorms may hit the districts on Friday.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 12 pm | IMD Bhopal

According to IMD Bhopal scientist Arun Sharma, “Due to the western disturbance, cyclonic circulation and the passing of the trough line, there is a period of storm and rain in the state. At the same time, there is also the effect of heat in some districts.”

“Similar weather will remain in the coming days as well. On the other hand, the monsoon is continuously moving forward at its pace. In such a situation, there is a possibility of it reaching Madhya Pradesh on time,' he added.

Temperatures expected on Friday

IMD Bhopal

Rain & Thunderstorms in these districts: Bhopal, Betul, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Indore, Shajapur, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Singrauli, Satna, Anuppur, Dindori, Chhindawada, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Pachra, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Maihar and Pandhurna districts.

Monsoon Status (Cyno Ecological Characteristics)

IMD Bhopal

On June 6, the Southwestern Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Arabian Sea, most parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Maharashtra & Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh. Also in most parts of mid-western and north-western parts of Bay of Bengal.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon is now passing through 17.0°N/60°E, 17.0°N/65°E, 16.5°N/70°E, Rishra, Solapur, Medak, Bhuchalam, Vijayanagaram, 19.5°N/88°E, 21.5°N/89.5°E, 23°N/89.5°E and Impur.

The data implies that Monsoon will arrive in the central state, Madhya Pradesh on time i.e. by June 15.

Weather 24 hours ago

On Thursday also, the skies above some districts were covered with clouds and intense heat was seen in some other places. Damoh and Shivpuri were the hottest with 44 degrees.

A rise in temperature was also seen in Bhopal and Gwalior. The temperature in Bhopal was 40.8 degrees, Indore 39.2 degrees, Gwalior 42.5 degrees, Jabalpur 41.5 degrees and Ujjain recorded 41.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.