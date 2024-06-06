 MPPSC-2021 Results: Ankita Patkar Tops State; 7 Females Among Top-10
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMPPSC-2021 Results: Ankita Patkar Tops State; 7 Females Among Top-10

MPPSC-2021 Results: Ankita Patkar Tops State; 7 Females Among Top-10

Female candidates outperformed their male counterparts in the exam, clinching seven positions in the top-10 list.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | MPPSC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ankita Patkar topped Madhya Pradesh in the state service exam-2021, results of which along with selection list were declared by MPPSC late on Thursday evening.

Female candidates outperformed their male counterparts in the exam, clinching seven positions in the top-10 list. After prelims, main exam was conducted in July 2023, the results of which were declared on November 25 last year.

The exam was conducted for filling vacant posts of deputy collector, DSP, district registrars, joint director (school education), naib tehsildar etc.

The interviews were conducted from April 18 to May 24.

Using the 87-13% formula, the MPPSC declared the results of main part (87%) and withheld the results of provisional part (13%).

Only two UR candidates in 24 DSP

Among 24 candidates selected for deputy collector post only two are from unreserved categories. Maximum number of candidates, to be precise eight, are from OBC category whereas five candidates each are from SC and ST categories.

Priyal Yadav selected 3rd time in a row

Harda resident Priyal Yadav, who secured sixth rank in the state, was selected for the third time in a row.

She had appeared in PSC-2019 and was selected for district collector post. She is on training. Priyal also appeared in PSC-2020 and was selected for assistant commissioner (cooperative).

Daughter of a farmer and homemaker mother, Priyal wanted to be a deputy collector. She studied in Indore and cleared the exam to get her dream job. 

Name            Total Marks 1575

Ankita Patkar -- 942

Amit Kumar Soni -- 921.25

Pooja Chouhan -- 920

Maneesha Jain -- 917.50

Priyank Mishra    -- 916.25

Priyal Yadav 910.25

Ashima Patel  906.50

Ritu Chourasia -- 905.50

Srijan Shrivastava -- 903.25

Jyoti Rajore -- 902.75

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MPPSC-2021 Results: Ankita Patkar Tops State; 7 Females Among Top-10

MPPSC-2021 Results: Ankita Patkar Tops State; 7 Females Among Top-10

Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Achieves Highest-Ever Annual Generation Of 422 Billion Units

Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Achieves Highest-Ever Annual Generation Of 422 Billion Units

World Environment Day: Officials Stress On Need To Combat Groundwater Depletion, Climate Change In...

World Environment Day: Officials Stress On Need To Combat Groundwater Depletion, Climate Change In...

MP: UAE Government Imposes New Travel Rules For Passengers Flying To Dubai-Sharjah From Indore...

MP: UAE Government Imposes New Travel Rules For Passengers Flying To Dubai-Sharjah From Indore...

Indore: Colossal Blaze On AB Road Reduces Liquor Shop To Ashes; Goods Worth Lakhs Destroyed (WATCH)

Indore: Colossal Blaze On AB Road Reduces Liquor Shop To Ashes; Goods Worth Lakhs Destroyed (WATCH)