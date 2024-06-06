MPPSC-2021 Results: Ankita Patkar Tops State; 7 Females Among Top-10

Representative Image | MPPSC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ankita Patkar topped Madhya Pradesh in the state service exam-2021, results of which along with selection list were declared by MPPSC late on Thursday evening.

Female candidates outperformed their male counterparts in the exam, clinching seven positions in the top-10 list. After prelims, main exam was conducted in July 2023, the results of which were declared on November 25 last year.

The exam was conducted for filling vacant posts of deputy collector, DSP, district registrars, joint director (school education), naib tehsildar etc.

The interviews were conducted from April 18 to May 24.

Using the 87-13% formula, the MPPSC declared the results of main part (87%) and withheld the results of provisional part (13%).

Only two UR candidates in 24 DSP

Among 24 candidates selected for deputy collector post only two are from unreserved categories. Maximum number of candidates, to be precise eight, are from OBC category whereas five candidates each are from SC and ST categories.

Priyal Yadav selected 3rd time in a row

Harda resident Priyal Yadav, who secured sixth rank in the state, was selected for the third time in a row.

She had appeared in PSC-2019 and was selected for district collector post. She is on training. Priyal also appeared in PSC-2020 and was selected for assistant commissioner (cooperative).

Daughter of a farmer and homemaker mother, Priyal wanted to be a deputy collector. She studied in Indore and cleared the exam to get her dream job.

Name Total Marks 1575

Ankita Patkar -- 942

Amit Kumar Soni -- 921.25

Pooja Chouhan -- 920

Maneesha Jain -- 917.50

Priyank Mishra -- 916.25

Priyal Yadav 910.25

Ashima Patel 906.50

Ritu Chourasia -- 905.50

Srijan Shrivastava -- 903.25

Jyoti Rajore -- 902.75