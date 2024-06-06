‘Slumdog Dream Girl’: Kolar’s Shanty Resident Dupes Man Of Rs 80k By Impersonating As Woman Online As Well As Over Phone Calls, Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-fiza police of the city on Thursday claimed to have arrested a youth, who impersonated as a girl on social media, as well as phone calls, and befriended a man, duping him to the tune of Rs 80 thousand later. The police said that the arrested accused is a resident of a slum in Kolar, who was influenced by the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Hindi film, ‘Dream Girl’. In the movie, Khurrana used to talk to men by imitating the voice of a woman.

Koh-e-fiza police station TI Brijendra Marskole told Free Press that on Tuesday, a man named Aman Namdev, a resident of Lalghati, approached the police, telling them that earlier, he had befriended a girl named Shivani Raghuwanshi on a social media platform. He added that after chatting for a few days, she began mounting pressure on him to marry her.

When Namdev refused, Raghuwanshi threatened to commit suicide, and demanded money from him on an online payments application, after which he gave almost Rs 10 thousand to her.

A few days later, a man named Ashu Mehra (22) called up Namdev and told him that Raghuwanshi had tried to hang herself, and he is her brother, who needs as much as Rs 70 thousand for her operation. A petrified Namdev gave him Rs 70 thousand in the Lalghati area.

After Namdev reported the incident to the Koh-e-fiza police, the cops managed to lay their hands on Ashu, who confessed to operating the online ID by the name of Shivani Raghuwanshi. He told the police that he had cooked up the story to make a quick buck, and had stumbled across the idea after watching the 2019 Hindi release, ‘Dream Girl’. He further confessed that he had duped scores of other men too, by talking to them over the phone by imitating the voice of a woman. The police said that Ashu is being interrogated further, after which more details shall be revealed.