MP Crime Update: Woman Forced To Drink Insecticide By Hubby, In-Laws After Dispute Over Cleaning House In Nazirabad; Dies

Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following a dispute stemming from cleaning the house, shop and farm, a woman was forced to drink insecticide by her husband, brother-in-law and mother-in-law in Nazirabad on June 3. The woman was admitted to the hospital for treatment, where she died on Thursday. The Nazirabad police said they registered a complaint against the accused trio but did not arrest them.

According to Nazirabad police, the deceased woman Kanchan Gaur (32) was married to Arvind Gaur five years ago. The couple lived with Arvind's brother Ravi and mother Sengar Bai in Jhirniya Chhapri village in Nazirabad.

Arvind's two-storeyed house has a shop. He has a farm close to his house. The police learnt that there were frequent disputes between Kanchan and Sengar, Arvind over cleaning the house, shop and farm. There are was similar argument between them on June 3 following which Arvind, Ravi and Sengar Bai forced Kanchan to consume insecticide. When her health deteriorated, she was taken to hospital. Kanchanís kin rushed to the hospital too after learning about the incident.

Read Also MP: Three Dead After Inhaling Suspected Poisonous Gas During Bid To Rescue Cow From Well

Kanchan who regained consciousness on June 4 told police that her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law forced her to open mouth and poured insecticide into it. The police have booked the trio, but have not arrested them yet.

24-year-old raped on marriage pretext for 10 yrs

A 24-year-old woman approached Bairagarh police on Thursday, alleging that since the age of 14, she was raped by a man on pretext of marriage. However, he did not keep his promise and assaulted her several times. The police have registered a case against accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are probing the incident.

Bairagarh police station TI Kanwaljeet Randhawa told Free Press that the woman approached the police on Thursday. She had befriended a boy 10 years back who offered to marry her. He later took her to his house in Bairagarh where he allegedly raped her and even held her captive for days.

Till the age of 24, she was raped and harassed numerous times by the accused. She finally got married to another man two years ago. Recently, when the accused who works at a garments store in Bairagarh, mounted pressure on her to meet her again, she approached police who have registered a case against him under POCSO Act.

1 dead, 5 injured as autorickshaw overturns

An autorickshaw ferrying six persons including its driver overturned in Shahjehanabad on Thursday noon when it was trying to overtake a bus, the police said. All six persons were injured and were hospitalised, of whom, a 50-year-old man succumbed to injuries on Thursday evening

Shahjehanabad police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan told Free Press that the incident occurred on the road connecting police station to Bhopal talkies at 1 pm. The autorickshaw driver tried to overtake the bus from behind. In the process, the autorickshaw rammed into bus from side and overturned. All the six persons sitting inside the rickshaw sustained injuries.

The onlookers informed police. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The injured were Geeta Bai (40), Balram Sen (50), Farhan Khan (29), Mehnaaz Khan (25), Laxmi Bai (25) and driver Amaan Khan. During treatment, Balram Sen succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The people suspecting the bus driver to be the culprit stopped it on the road, which led to traffic jam. The police intervened and allowed bus to leave the place.