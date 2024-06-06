 Bhopal: Man Succumbs To Injuries After Auto-Rickshaw Turns Turtle While Trying To Overtake Private Bus; Five Others Injured
The people in the area, suspecting the bus driver to be the culprit, had stopped it on the road, which resulted in traffic gridlocks there

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 06:52 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An auto-rickshaw ferrying six persons, including its driver, overturned on Thursday noon in Shahjehanabad area of the city, when it was trying to overtake a travels bus, the police said. All six persons were injured and were hospitalised, of whom, a 50-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Thursday evening, the police added.

Shahjahanabad police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan told Free Press that the incident occurred on the stretch connecting the police station to the Bhopal talkies on Thursday noon, at around 1 pm. He said that a travels bus was moving on the road, and an auto rickshaw moving behind it, carrying six persons, with the driver included, was trying to overtake it. During this, the auto rickshaw rammed into the bus from the side, and overturned. All the six persons sitting inside the rickshaw sustained injuries.

The on-lookers informed the police and rushed to the scene, from where they were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injured included three women and three men, identified as Geeta Bai (40), Balram Sen (50), Farhan Khan (29), Mehnaaz Khan (25) and Laxmi Bai (25) and the driver of the rickshaw, named Amaan Khan. During the treatment, Balram Sen succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The people in the area, suspecting the bus driver to be the culprit, had stopped it on the road, which resulted in traffic gridlocks there. After the police arrived at the scene, it let the bus go and subsided the worsening traffic situation.

