Madhya Pradesh: 90-Year-Old Woman Strangled To Death For Jewellery In Jabalpur; Two Neighbours Arrested | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The mystery surrounding the murder of a 90-year-old woman in Chaudhary Mohalla of Jabalpur on May 30 has been unveiled by the Patan Police Station on Thursday. Two young men residing in the same locality have been arrested on charges of Siyabai's murder. The suspects allegedly strangled the elderly woman to death in order to steal her jewellery and then threw her body into a nearby drain.

The case

According to information, Siyabai (90), went missing suddenly on May 30 while sitting outside her house. Her family searched extensively but they could not find her. Later, the family filed a missing person report with the Patan Police Station. Upon a complaint from Siyabai's son, Gaya Prasad, the police began investigating the elderly woman. On June 1, Siyabai's body was found in a drain near her house, badly decomposed. A post-mortem examination revealed that she had been strangled and suffocated to death.

Suspects arrested

The police added Section 302 and 201 to the registered case and initiated a search for the suspects.

Infact, on the day Siyabai went missing, Santosh Patel and Anshu, who lived nearby, also disappeared. Acting on suspicion, the police launched a search for both suspects. On Thursday morning, Patan Police Station in-charge Naval Arya received information that Santosh and Anshu were hiding in temples in Bhedaghat. A police team immediately arrived at the spot and arrested them.

According to SP Suryakant Sharma, Santosh Patel, one of the murder suspects, has several criminal cases registered against him in the Patan Police Station. The other suspect, Anshu, is a known criminal of Damoh district. Santosh has a history of assaulting his parents and wife, leading to his previous arrest and imprisonment. He has also been involved in extorting money from people for alcohol."