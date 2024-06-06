 MP: Missing 25-Year-Old Youth Found Dead In Narmada River In Jabalpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
MP: Body Found Floating In Narmada River In Jabalpur; Identified As A Missing Youth | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic turn of events, the body of a missing youth was found floating in the Narmada River at Bhedaghat in Jabalpur. The matter came to light on Thursday. As soon as the body was found, police rushed to the spot to probe the matter.

According to Bhedaghat police, the deceased has been identified as Deepak Sobhari, a 25-year-old resident of Sahajpur village in the Bhedaghat police station area.

According to the sources, Deepak had been missing from home since June 3, causing distress to his family. On Thursday his body was found floating near the Saraswati Ghat in the Bhedaghat police station area. Upon receiving the information, the Bhedaghat police promptly reached the spot and conducted the necessary procedures.

Deepaks family has been shaken due to his untimely death and they are unaware of the reason behind the incident.  

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter to ascertain the cause of Deepak's death. 

Further details are awaited.

