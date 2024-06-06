 Massive Fire Broke Out At A Mobile Shop In Bhopal, Causes ₹1.5 Crore Loss


FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a mobile shop due to short circuit in Bhopal on Wednesday. The fire caused a loss of Rs 1.5 crore.

The mobile shop named Deepa Mobile Shop is located at Karond Chauraha, in Bhopal's Nishatpura area. The fire, which is believed to have started due to a short circuit, caused a loss of approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

The incident occurred around 2:30 AM on Wednesday, when the shop was seen engulfed in flames. The passerby saw the shop catching fire and slowly turning into ashes. Some of them informed the authorities about the incident and reported the scene. According to the information given by them, the fire might be caused because of a short curcuit inside the shop.

Upon receiving information about the fire, the fire brigade reached to the spot immediately and prevented the flames from spreading to nearby shops, averting further damage. Firefighters from Gandhi Nagar and Kabadkhana fire stations rushed to the scene and managed to control the blaze. Despite their efforts, the shop was completely destroyed by the fire.

The authorities are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the fire to prevent similar incidents in the future.

