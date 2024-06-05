Massive Fire Breaks Out At Oil Mill In Indore; People Rescued In Wet Blankets

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at an oil mill in Indore on Tuesday night, swiftly spreading and impacting two adjacent flats. The families in the flats were rescued by wrapping them in wet blankets and taking them outside.

According to reports, the fire started around 3 AM at Siddhi Vinayak Oil Company, near Chitavad Petrol Pump. The company is owned by Abhishek Goyal.

According to information, the fire was so intense, that the flames were visible from a distance. Six fire brigades worked hard and finally controlled the fire by Wednesday morning. All the belongings in the two flats were destroyed.

A nearby resident who's house caught fire, Ashok Dor, said they heard explosions around 3:15 AM. The windows of their house shattered, and smoke filled the air. Ashok's brother’s family also lives in a flat nearby. As the fire and smoke increased, all family members were brought out through another door, wrapped in wet blankets.

All Belongings Destroyed

Ashok Dor explained that his wife Anita, daughter Mikita, son Harsh, and visiting daughter Sonia with her 6-year-old son Riyansh were in the house at the time. His brother’s flat had his sister-in-law Shakuntala, and more relatives. Thankfully, everyone is safe. However, all belongings in both flats, including household items, cash, and jewelry, were burned, resulting in losses worth lakhs of rupees.

Ashok mentioned that they had warned the oil mill owner several times about the dangers posed by such a business in the area, but he did not pay attention