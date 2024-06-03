Indore: Security Guard Lures Estranged Wife, Attacks With Knife & Pours Acid On Her

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident at Shagun Arcade in the Vijayanagar area, a security guard took his wife to the seventh floor and attacked her with a knife and poured acid on her there.

The guard Monu Raghuvanshi, a resident of Hira Nagar area who and works at Shagun Arcade, attacked his wife Hemlata who had left him due to his abusive behavior. Hemlata had returned to her maternal home in Ashoknagar without informing Monu, and he had filed a missing person report at Hiranagar police station.

When he came to know about her whereabouts, he contacted her, convincing her to return to Indore promising to withdraw the missing person report and never to harm her again. Believing him, Hemlata agreed to return to the city.

According to police, Monu took Hemlata to the seventh floor of Shagun Arcade and attacked her face with a knife, stabbing her four to five times. He then poured bathroom cleaning acid on her head. Hemlata sustained burns on approximately 18 per cent of her body and the accused fled the scene. Passersby who found her in critical condition informed the police and rushed her to a hospital. The police have registered a case against the accused for attempted murder.