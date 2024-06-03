 MP Shocker: Man In Bhopal Flees With Scooty Of Woman He Had Met On Matrimonial Site
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Shocker: Man In Bhopal Flees With Scooty Of Woman He Had Met On Matrimonial Site

MP Shocker: Man In Bhopal Flees With Scooty Of Woman He Had Met On Matrimonial Site

The man, who claimed to be a Delhi-based businessman and had come to the city to meet the woman, took the victim's scooty to bring her bouquet. Nine days after the incident, the woman lodged a police complaint on Sunday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid a surge in furtive vehicle thefts in the city, a ludicrous incident surfaced when a female doctor lost her scooty to a man who took it on the pretext of getting her a bouquet. The incident took place at Boat Club on May 23. Nine days after the incident, the woman lodged a police complaint on Sunday. The woman had come in contact with the man on a matrimonial site. The man, who claimed to be a Delhi-based businessman, had come to the city to meet the doctor.

As per Shyamala Hills police, the complainant woman is a doctor by profession and resides in Gulmohar colony of Bhopal. The woman told police that almost a month ago, she befriended a man on a matrimonial site, who introduced himself as Satyaprakash Sharma, a businessman from Delhi. The two agreed to meet. Sharma told the doctor that he would come to the city on May 22.

Read Also
Indore Crime Updates: Three Held With 9 Firearms, 3 Live Cartridges; Three More Held With Stolen...
article-image

As per the woman's complaint, they met at Boat Club on May 23, a day after Sharma arrived in Bhopal. After talking for a few minutes, Sharma told her that he had ordered a bouquet for her, and that the delivery boy was standing near CM House with it. The man then sought her scooty for two minutes to go and fetch the bouquet, the doctor clueless†of his intention, handed over the keys of her two-wheeler. When Sharma did not return for a long time, she tried calling him up numerous times but his phone was switched off, the complainant said.

Finally on Sunday, the doctor lodged a police complaint at Shyamala Hills police station. The police said that a probe is underway into the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker: Man In Bhopal Flees With Scooty Of Woman He Had Met On Matrimonial Site

MP Shocker: Man In Bhopal Flees With Scooty Of Woman He Had Met On Matrimonial Site

Madhya Pradesh: Cop In CM Security Attacked By Assailants For Cash In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Cop In CM Security Attacked By Assailants For Cash In Bhopal

Bhopal: Health Dept Formulates Bond Policy For Govt Doctors Seeking PG/Speciality Courses

Bhopal: Health Dept Formulates Bond Policy For Govt Doctors Seeking PG/Speciality Courses

Bhopal: Software Engineer Dies After Jumping In 'Bada Talab'; Police Suspect Dire Financial...

Bhopal: Software Engineer Dies After Jumping In 'Bada Talab'; Police Suspect Dire Financial...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-CM Digvijay Singh Challenges Exit Polls; Urges Voters To Focus On A...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-CM Digvijay Singh Challenges Exit Polls; Urges Voters To Focus On A...