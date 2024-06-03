MP Shocker: Man In Bhopal Flees With Scooty Of Woman He Had Met On Matrimonial Site

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid a surge in furtive vehicle thefts in the city, a ludicrous incident surfaced when a female doctor lost her scooty to a man who took it on the pretext of getting her a bouquet. The incident took place at Boat Club on May 23. Nine days after the incident, the woman lodged a police complaint on Sunday. The woman had come in contact with the man on a matrimonial site. The man, who claimed to be a Delhi-based businessman, had come to the city to meet the doctor.

As per Shyamala Hills police, the complainant woman is a doctor by profession and resides in Gulmohar colony of Bhopal. The woman told police that almost a month ago, she befriended a man on a matrimonial site, who introduced himself as Satyaprakash Sharma, a businessman from Delhi. The two agreed to meet. Sharma told the doctor that he would come to the city on May 22.

As per the woman's complaint, they met at Boat Club on May 23, a day after Sharma arrived in Bhopal. After talking for a few minutes, Sharma told her that he had ordered a bouquet for her, and that the delivery boy was standing near CM House with it. The man then sought her scooty for two minutes to go and fetch the bouquet, the doctor clueless†of his intention, handed over the keys of her two-wheeler. When Sharma did not return for a long time, she tried calling him up numerous times but his phone was switched off, the complainant said.

Finally on Sunday, the doctor lodged a police complaint at Shyamala Hills police station. The police said that a probe is underway into the incident.