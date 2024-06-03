Indore Crime Update: Two miscreants rob man of gold chain, mobile, Rs 74K

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, two individuals robbed a man of gold chain, mobile phone and Rs 74k, whom one of them met on bisexual dating app in Khajrana police circle, police said on Sunday.

The accused called the victim to meet at an isolated place near Star Square on May 29 and robbed him. A case was registered by Khajrana police against both the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the IPC.

According to the police, a 25-year-old man from Dhar lodged a complaint with Khajrana police stating that he had met a person on bisexual dating app and he called him from Dhar to meet him at an isolated street near Star Square. When the victim reached the place, the accused called one of his accomplices and threatened him with a knife. They robbed him of his gold chain, mobile phone and forcibly made him do an online transfer of Rs 74k to them at knife point.

The police registered a case of robbery against the accused and are examining CCTV footages near the spot to identify the accused.

Police raid Digvijay multi, nab two drug smugglers

A team of 3 ACPs, 8 TIs and 70 police personnel led by additional DCP Zone-4 raided Digvijay Multi under Dwarkapuri police station limit and arrested two drug smugglers, police said on Sunday. The police seized 20.28 gram of brown sugar worth Rs 1.50 lakh and 74.55 kg ganja worth 7.50 lakh from their possession. The police received information that some people in Digvijay Multi are indulging in smuggling intoxicants and selling it to youths. The police team including additional DCP Anand Yadav, ACP Nandani Sharma, ACP Hemant Chauhan and Devendra Dhurve operated a search operation and raided the place and nabbed the accused after cordoning off the area.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Arvind Nihale of Digvijay Multi and Ganesh Dhobi of Prajapat Nagar. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their crime. A case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act against the accused.

During search operation, the police also came to know about some women indulged in smuggling namely Sangeeta Jatav, Anita Jatav and Meena alias Nanda Baghore who were not found at the spot. The police also caught some peddlers namely Hem Prakash, Ashish Bhavalkar, Deepak Mankar and Jayesh Masane and action under preventive measures was taken against them.

Man held with 40 grams MD drugs

A joint team of crime branch and Malharganj police arrested an individual for smuggling intoxicating substances, police said on Sunday. The police seized 40 grams MD drugs worth around Rs 4 lakh and a scooty. The officials received information that a man was smuggling intoxicating substances in a scooty. The police reached the place and caught him.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mohammad Mazhar Khan of Pandharinath. During interrogation, the accused told police that he mainly used to sell drugs to youth. A case under relevant sections of NDPS Act was registered against him and further investigation is underway.