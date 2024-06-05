MP Shocker: Man, Along With Wife & Kids, Jumps In front Of Speeding Train In Jabalpur | FP Photo/Canva

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man, shockingly, ended his life along with his wife and two girl child by jumping in front of a train in Jabalpur. The matter came to light on Wednesday and the reason behind this mass suicide is yet to be known, said Jabalpur’s Bhedaghat police.

According to information, the deceased, identified as Narendra Chadar (32) is a resident of village Sihoda under the jurisdiction of Bhedaghat police station in Jabalpur. He was a group D railway employee and worked as a gangman.

He allegedly committed suicide along with his wife and children on Wednesday by jumping in front of a speeding train. All the four members of the family died on spot after the incident.

3-month-old daughter dies

The deceased family members have been identified as wife Reena Chadar (26), elder daughter Sanvi Chadar (6) and younger daughter Manvi Chadar (3 months).

Reason of suicide unknown

As soon as informed, Bhedaghat police rushed to the railway tracks in Bhedaghat where the 4 deceased were lying dead. Police have found the bodies of all four and registered a case regarding the matter. An investigation has been launched in the matter.

However, police is yet to find the reason behind the deceased taking such an extreme step.