 MP Shocker: Man, Along With Wife & Kids, Jumps In front Of Speeding Train In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Shocker: Man, Along With Wife & Kids, Jumps In front Of Speeding Train In Jabalpur

MP Shocker: Man, Along With Wife & Kids, Jumps In front Of Speeding Train In Jabalpur

According to information, the deceased, identified as Narendra Chadhar (32) is a resident of village Sihoda under the jurisdiction of Bhedaghat police station in Jabalpur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
MP Shocker: Man, Along With Wife & Kids, Jumps In front Of Speeding Train In Jabalpur | FP Photo/Canva

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man, shockingly, ended his life along with his wife and two girl child by jumping in front of a train in Jabalpur. The matter came to light on Wednesday and the reason behind this mass suicide is yet to be known, said Jabalpur’s Bhedaghat police. 

According to information, the deceased, identified as Narendra Chadar (32) is a resident of village Sihoda under the jurisdiction of Bhedaghat police station in Jabalpur. He was a group D railway employee and worked as a gangman. 

He allegedly committed suicide along with his wife and children on Wednesday by jumping in front of a speeding train. All the four members of the family died on spot after the incident. 

Deceased Narendra Chadar

Deceased Narendra Chadar |

Read Also
Bhopal: Software Engineer Dies After Jumping In 'Bada Talab'; Police Suspect Dire Financial...
article-image
Deceased daughter

Deceased daughter | FP Photo

3-month-old daughter dies

The deceased family members have been identified as wife Reena Chadar (26), elder daughter Sanvi Chadar (6) and younger daughter Manvi Chadar (3 months). 

Reason of suicide unknown 

As soon as informed, Bhedaghat police rushed to the railway tracks in Bhedaghat where the 4 deceased were lying dead. Police have found the bodies of all four and registered a case regarding the matter. An investigation has been launched in the matter. 

However, police is yet to find the reason behind the deceased taking such an extreme step.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker: Man, Along With Wife & Kids, Jumps In front Of Speeding Train In Jabalpur

MP Shocker: Man, Along With Wife & Kids, Jumps In front Of Speeding Train In Jabalpur

MP June 5 Weather Update: Dual Weather In State With Heatwave In Niwari, Datia; Thunderstorms In...

MP June 5 Weather Update: Dual Weather In State With Heatwave In Niwari, Datia; Thunderstorms In...

MP Lok Sabha Polls Result: Shivraj Emerges As 'Mass Leader' In True Manner, Registers Highest...

MP Lok Sabha Polls Result: Shivraj Emerges As 'Mass Leader' In True Manner, Registers Highest...

SAFFRONISED MP: BJP Dusts State, Shivraj, Shankar Create Records, Congress Fails To Open Account...

SAFFRONISED MP: BJP Dusts State, Shivraj, Shankar Create Records, Congress Fails To Open Account...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: I Take Responsibility Of Cong Defeat In State, Says Patwari

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: I Take Responsibility Of Cong Defeat In State, Says Patwari