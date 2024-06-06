MP: Gwalior Police Nab 2 Thieves Who Stole 22 Lakh Jewelry From Couple In Rickshaw

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a major operation, Gwalior police arrested a member of the Kanjar gang from Kannauj, who had stolen jewelry worth over Rs 2.25 million from a couple traveling in an e-rickshaw on Thursday.

The police recovered the stolen jewelry from the arrested individual. Another gang member is currently in Kannauj jail for an attempted murder case, and the police are planning to bring him in for questioning with a protection warrant.

The incident took place on March 23 in the Hazira police station area. Sandeep Soni, a resident of Amayan village in Bhind district, was traveling home by bus and then took an e-rickshaw. An unidentified person boarded the rickshaw and stole Soni's purse and gold jewelry during the journey. After the theft, the police checked about 1500 CCTV footage clips from around 250 kilometers from the crime scene. They spotted two suspects heading towards Bhind from Gole Ka Mandir. The police team discovered that the suspects were from Kannauj, and a team was sent there. They arrested Narendra Kanjar from Kanzardera.

Narendra confessed to stealing the jewelry with another accomplice in Gwalior. The police recovered the stolen items during his four-day protection warrant interrogation. The second suspect, Rajeev Vihar, is currently in jail for an attempted murder case in Kannauj. The police recovered jewelry worth over Rs 2.25 million from the suspects.

The victims visited the SP office and expressed their gratitude to the police at the SP office upon recovering their valuables and solving the case.