 Bhopal: Four Deadly Stretches Not On Black Spot List, Traffic Police Conspicuous By Absence
The areas, which pose a major threat to the lives of commuters include Shyamala Hills, Gandhi Nagar bridge, Shahpura Lake Road and MP Nagar

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 02:03 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal traffic police, this year, have identified 14 black spots (accident prone areas) in the city. They, however, have failed to include four localities where accidents, albeit low in number, claim the lives of the commuters. The areas, which pose a major threat to the lives of commuters include Shyamala Hills, Gandhi Nagar bridge, Shahpura Lake Road and MP Nagar.

The fifth locality is Shivaji Nagar Square, which is on the list, but on the ninth spot. None of the commuters, which met a crash there from January 2023 to May 2024 survived. Though reports of fatal road crashes surface frequently in said areas, traffic police are conspicuous by absence except in Shyamala Hills area.

Crashes at Shivaji Nagar square claimed 7 lives, 3 on Shahpura lake road

It is noteworthy that five incidents of cars toppling at Shivaji Nagar square were reported last year, in which seven people lost lives. In a fatal road crash, which occurred in front of RCVP Noronha Academy on Shahpura lake road, four lives were lost. They were son of a food department official and his three friends after they hit an electricity pole. In November 2023, on Gandhi Nagar bridge, two bikers broke through the bridge wall and fell. Three men died this month on Shyamala Hills road after mowed down by speeding cars.

DCP assures of remedial measures

When the issue was brought to the notice of Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Singh, he expressed concern over loss of lives in the said areas. He said he would write to concerned agencies to construct rumbles, dividers and speed-breakers on all the fatal stretches.

