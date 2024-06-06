Morena Mystery Unraveled: Truck Driver Stabbed To Death By Sister's Lover On Pretext Of Drinking, Accused Held

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Police have unveiled the mystery behind the murder of a newly married truck driver that occurred a week ago, arresting both suspects involved in the crime on Thursday. Reportedly, the 25-year-old truck driver was killed by his sister's lover with the help of his friend. The police had also recovered the murder weapon.

ASP Arvind Singh Thakur, informed that on the morning of May 31, the blood-soaked body of 25-year-old Sanju Jatav, a truck driver residing in Premnagar, was found near Savitapura canal. Sanju had left home on the afternoon of May 30, and was last seen in the evening eating momos with friends at Premnagar crossroads.

The police suspected his friends from the beginning. During the investigation, it was found that two of the deceased's friends, Kapil Kirar and Ajay Sikarwar, were missing. The police investigation revealed that the deceased's sister was having a love affair with his friend Kapil Kirar, and she wanted to marry Kapil. Truck driver Sanju was against their relationship. Because of this, Kapil planned his murder with his friend Ajay to eliminate Sanju.

As per the plan, on the evening of May 30, under the pretext of drinking beer, Kapil and Ajay first took Sanju towards Maharajpura. Due to the crowd, they didn't get the opportunity there, so they took him to the deserted road near Savitapura canal, where they first gave him beer to drink and then stabbed him in the stomach with knives. When Sanju tried to escape, Kapil caught him and slit his throat.

The police have arrested both accused and registered a case of murder against them.