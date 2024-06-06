Jabalpur Cat-fight: Girl Attacks Old Friend With Knife On Suspicion Of Secretly Recording Her Video In Changing Room; Her Friend Retaliates

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A brutal cat-fight was reported in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, as two friends attacked each other with knives over a video shot at changing room.

The incident occurred near Kathauda Talab in the Madhotal police station area.

The girls have been identified as Sakshi Thakur and Mansi Burman, residents of Adhartal Kanchanpur. Both of them were old friends and would often hang out together. The duo had gone to a water-park recently. Mansi suspected that Sakshi recorded her objectionable video secretly in the changing room of the water-park. She accused Sakshi of sharing these videos with others and on social media.

Mansi called Sakshi and asked her to reach near Kathauda Talab for the confrontation. Sakshi had arrived with her other friend Disha.

During the meeting, the argument over the video escalated. Disha tried to mediate and calm them down. Meanwhile, Mansi pulled a knife from her purse and attacked Sakshi, causing serious injuries to her hand, finger, and back. In retaliation, Sakshi also took out a knife and attacked Mansi, inflicting a severe wound on her leg. The police arrived at the scene and admitted Sakshi to the Medical College Hospital.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived promptly and admitted Sakshi to the Medical College Hospital due to her serious injuries. A case has been registered against both the girls.