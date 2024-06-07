MP: 4 Juvenile Delinquents Escape From Gwalior Protection Care Home By Breaking Toilet Wall; Second Such Incident In A Year | FP Photo/Canva

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Five juvenile delinquents escaped from a child protection home by breaking the toilet wall in Gwalior. The matter came to fore on Friday, however, this is not the first such incident to have taken place in Gwalior.

According to information, this is the second time within a year when juvenile delinquents have managed to escape a child protection home in the city.

The incident occurred in the posh and secure area of Govindpuri in Gwalior. When the caretaker didn't find the delinquents during a routine check, authorities were immediately alerted. Police and administrative officials rushed to the scene upon receiving the information.

One escapee is a murder accused

According to reports, the five delinquents broke the toilet wall and fled onto the main road. The police are currently searching for them with the help of CCTV footage. One of the escapees is accused of murder, while the other four were involved in theft cases. An FIR has been filed at the Thatipur police station after the incident.

Last incident occurred in January

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred at this child protection home. Just six months ago, in January, seven juveniles had escaped, including a controversial student accused of murder.