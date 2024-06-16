T-20 World Cup Cricket: Kingpin Piyush Chopra Nabbed From Ujjain Border After Police Busts ₹14.5 Crore Online Betting Racket

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Saturday, nabbed the main accused Piyush Chopra from the city borders in the inter-state online cricket betting racket case. Meanwhile, a designated court sent the rest 9 members of the gang to police custody till June 20.

On the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, the team of Neelganga, Kharakuan and Crime Branch police raided the house located at Dream 19 Colony on Harifatak-Indore Road Bypass and Mussaddipura and recovered more than Rs 14.58 crore in cash and arrested 9 persons while exposing the betting of cricket and online gaming. SP Pradeep Sharma told Free Press that the 9 arrestees were produced in the designated court along with the cash seized from their possession on Saturday afternoon.

Read Also PHOTOS: 10 Exquisite Waterfalls Near Indore You Must Visit This Monsoon

The currency notes have been packed in 11 bags and were kept in the custody of the Armed Police Force at Neelganga police station. During the court appearance, remand of all the accused was sought and on the instructions of the court, the confiscated money was deposited in the government treasury.

IT To Interrogate Betting Gang

The police said that apart from the police, the Income Tax department also has to interrogate the accused about the currency notes as to how such a large amount of Indian and foreign currency was collected and for what purpose it was to be used. After getting the inkling of police action, Piyush Chopra, the kingpin of the racket, fled.

Police have seized passports from his house. Police said that the home ministry is being contacted in view of his fleeing the country. Meanwhile, Piyush fell into the police net in the evening hours from Ujjain alone and SP himself confirmed that he had been rounded up. His interrogation was underway till the filing of this report.