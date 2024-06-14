T-20 Cricket World Cup Betting Racket Busted In Ujjain, ₹14.5 Cr Seized; Dollar, Pound Among 7 Foreign Currencies Recovered

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain police, on Friday, claimed to have busted a major T-20 Cricket World Cup betting racket and seized nearly Rs 15 crore. Currencies of seven nations, including pound, dollar and dirham, have been recovered.

Though the Ujjain-based main accused Piyush Chopra managed to flee, the police arrested 9 members of the gang, hailing from Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. A cash amounting to Rs 14.58 crore and huge amount of of foreign currencies, electronic gadgets have been recovered from their possession.

A look out notice has been issued against Piyush Chopra.

Betting on Bangladesh Vs Netherlands

Briefing a crowded press conference, IG Santosh Kumar Singh told that the racket was being operated at the residence of kingpin Piyush Chopra at city's Dreams Colony under police station Neelganga. On Thursday night, during T-20 World Cricket match between Bangladesh and Netherlands, the accused were batting on the gains. Police team raided this spot and arrested 9 persons.

Their names are reported to be Jasprit Singh (30), resident of Ludhiyana; Rohit Singh (26), resident of Neemuch; Gurpreet Singh (36),; resident of Ludhiyana; Mayur Jain (30), resident of Neemuch; Satprit Singh (34), resident of Ludhiyana; Akash Masihi (26), resident of Neemuch; Chetan Negi (37), resident of Ludhiyana; Harish Teli (36), resident of Nimbaheda, Rajasthan and Gaurav Jain (26), resident of Neemuch.

Currencies of Canada, UAE, US seized

Later, police raided Piyush Chopra's another residence at Musaddipura under Kharakuan police station area and recovered cash of Rs 14.58 crore and currencies of Canada, UAE, US, Britain, Hungary and Nepal, etc which were packed in blue bags. Apart from them, 41 mobile phones, 19 laptops, 1 I-pad, national and international sims, 2 pen drives, 3 memory cards, credit and debit cards were also seized.

According to the IG, main accused Piyush Chopra is a coloniser and would often visit foreign countries. The Income-Tax department has been informed . They would be asked to calculate the he unaccounted wealth seized from Chopra's house. A look out notice is also issued so that Chopra didn't fly away from the country, the IG said.