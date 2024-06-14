Indore: Meghdoot Street Food Shops To Go Into History Pages

The service lane near Meghdoot Garden Chaupati, a popular spot in the city, is currently facing severe traffic congestion. This congestion is not only causing inconvenience to the commuters, but is also impacting the main road connecting Bapat Square to Vijay Nagar Square, a crucial thoroughfare for daily travelers. The bottleneck has become a persistent issue, with vehicles often stuck in long queues during peak hours. | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The famous Meghdoot Chaupati, a beloved spot in the city, is about to close down soon due to encroachment issues, potentially becoming a relic of the past. Despite numerous options available throughout the city, Meghdoot Chaupati has become a hotspot due to its pocket-friendly nature for middle-class families, students and food lovers who relish the variety of cuisines offered all in one place.

Established years ago with just a few shops, the Chaupati was properly set up before the pandemic, after the construction of the service road. After COVID-19, it started seeing a significant influx of customers from the eastern parts of the city. The area is renowned for various food items sold on handcarts. Adding to its popularity is its location between two famous hotels, with appealing carts lining both sides of the road, enticing guests to sample the city's famous delicacies. Additionally, videos and vlogs posted by food lovers on social media attract food enthusiasts from different cities, eager to taste the dishes.

The name Meghdoot Chaupati originates from its location on both sides of the famous 25-year-old Meghdoot garden. This encroachment has led to heavy traffic flow in the evening, affecting both visitors and passersby. The Chaupati has about 350 street vendors, whose livelihoods depend on this chaupati as they offer various items ranging from breakfast items to evening snacks and full meals. From savory to sweet, tea to shakes and cuisines from north to south and east to west, visitors can find immense satisfaction exploring the variety available in one place.

The crowd which comes to chaupati generally belongs to middle class category and the students, as it is an economical option for all. Even the people who visit the garden have a variety to eat, but soon it will be story for the children of the coming generation as it is illegal.

Public Speak

Meet Wadhwani: 'We generally enjoy coming here with our family to savour the various flavours of Indore, but it is sad to know that it will shut down soon.'

Parineeta Patel: 'This is our favourite spot to eat dosa and pav bhaji. Whenever any relative from another city visits, we bring them to this Chaupati, and they love the taste. Now, it will be confusing to decide where to go.'

Ayushi Patel: 'Being a student studying in another city, this is the most budget-friendly option for me to eat.'

Handcart Vendors

Ayush Agrawal: The owner of Seth Bati Wala stated, 'We have been serving people for the last five years, offering a healthier option to maida. We work almost 12 hours a day to make people happy with our taste and food. We have no option left if the Chaupati shuts down due to lack of staff.'

Puneet Khandelwal: 'We have been running this Sanchi Point for 15 years and are one of the oldest in this Chaupati. People visiting the garden used to buy refreshments from us, but now it has expanded to a huge crowd coming to the Chaupati. However, we fear that due to the handcarts, even we might have to shut down.'

Sagar Meena: 'We have run Shiva Chai as a family business for the last 17 years, serving people with 100-150 litres of milk a day. Our family is completely dependent on this shop.'

Issues Faced by the Public

Traffic: No space is left for the movement of vehicles as the shops have spilled onto the footpath, and customers park their vehicles in front of the carts, leaving no room.

Parking: Due to limited space, parking is a significant issue. Whether it's a weekend or a weekday, the Meghdoot service lane is always jam-packed with four-wheelers.

Fire Safety: The encroachment has also raised concerns about fire safety in the crowded area.

Overcrowded: The Chaupati is often overcrowded, causing inconvenience to both visitors and local residents.