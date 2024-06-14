Bhopal: Air Services To Begin From Orchha, Datia, Salkanpur, Will Connect Eight Cities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said Orchha, Datia, Salkanpur and Katni will be connected with helicopter services. Yadav made the statement at the inauguration of PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva on Thursday.

Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar air services are going to begin, Yadav said, adding that the helicopter services will also be launched for other religious places. The government plans to extend air services to important tourist places like Kanha and Bahdhavgarh, he said.

Apart from connecting religious and tourist places, the air services will boost commercial activities and help the government improve administrative system, he said.

Air strips in 30 districts of the state will be improved and pilot training facility provided, the Chief Minister said. A pilot training institute, set up in Khajuraho, will be extended across the state, he said.

Yadav said when the institute was set up eight cities in the state were connected to air services. Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa, Singrauli, Khajuraho and Ujjain are being connected to air services now, he said.

According to Yadav, MP is bigger than many European countries in terms of area. It has more population than many countries besides, he said. The air service will reduce time for travel by rail and road, he said, adding that travel to Singrauli will be easier than it is today.

BJP's state unit president VD Sharma said the state government led by Yadav took several innovative steps in a short span of time. Such innovations will take MP to new heights, Sharma said.

Timings, fares being questioned

The social media has posed several questions to the government over fares and timings of air services. It will take seven hours to reach Rewa from Bhopal. Bhopal-Indore flight timing is 6:15am. It will take five hours to travel from Rewa to Indore. At many places, the fares are very high. There is 50% of discount in fares for one month, which will be hiked afterwards. So, the people are worried about the future of air services.