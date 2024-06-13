MP June 13 Weather Update: Monsoon Knocks Door; Rain Expected By June 18 In Bhopal, Indore & More

MP June 13 Weather Update: Monsoon Knocks Door; Rain Expected By June 18 In Bhopal, Indore & Other Parts |

Exciting news! The monsoon, which has already made a splash in many parts of Maharashtra, is now inching closer to state. But hold your umbrellas for a few more days because weak branches from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are causing a slight delay.

Dr Vedprakash Singh, a senior scientist at IMD Bhopal, predicts that the much-awaited rains will arrive by June 18, entering from the southern part of the state.

But it’s not all about the rain—some areas are still feeling the heat! Khajuraho in Chhatarpur sizzled at 45.4°C, Bijawar at 45.3°C, and Prithvipur in Niwari hit 45°C. Gwalior, Nowgaon, Singrauli, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, and Damoh were among the hottest spots, with temperatures ranging from 43.5°C to 44.6°C.

In the major cities, the temperatures were a bit more bearable: Bhopal recorded 39.8°C, Indore 35.8°C, Jabalpur 41.4°C, and Ujjain 36.6°C.

Looking ahead, we can expect thunderstorms and lightning in Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Sehore, Dewas, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, and Ratlam. And guess what? Some of these areas might even get a refreshing shower!

Why This Weather Drama?

According to Divya E Surendran, another senior scientist at IMD Bhopal, this pre-monsoon spectacle is due to a Western Disturbance and Cyclonic Circulation. These systems are behind the weather changes, bringing lightning and thunderstorms to various districts. They’ve even issued guidelines to keep everyone safe during this electrifying period.

So, keep an eye on the skies, stay safe, and get ready to welcome the monsoon!