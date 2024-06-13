Bhopal: On Line Of Chipko Movement, Women Cling To Trees, Protest Against Proposed Felling Of 29k Trees

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of 5 No Bus Stop in the city protested against the proposed cutting of 29,000 trees to build bungalows for ministers, MLAs and officers on Wednesday.

Women clung to the trees and started caressing them emotionally saying the trees were like their children, witnesses to their every joy and sorrow. 'We have been living here for more than 50 years. We have attachment to them,' said one of the women protestors.

'The government is going to eradicate the greenery of Bhopal. We have seen its example in Smart City. To save these trees, we will do the Chipko movement in Bhopal on the lines of Uttarakhand,' another protest said.

Congress leaders, environmentalists and residents of Shivaji Nagar-Tulsi Nagar also protested and gave a memorandum to ACP Habibganj Mayur Khandelwal.

Councilor Guddu Chauhan said that this area comes under Ward-31 and 46 where government houses will be demolished, and big bungalows of ministers will be built, but under the pretext of construction. More than 29,000 trees will also be cut. 'We will not let this happen,' he said.

Bhojpal Jan Kalyan Evam Vikas Parishad is also against the cutting of trees. A meeting was held regarding this. 'We will take to the streets to save 29,000 trees. These trees are 50 to 70 years old,' environmentalist Umashankar Tiwari said.

To tie Raksha Sutra on trees tomorrow

'We will worship the trees in Shivaji Nagar in front of Nutan College and repeat the pledge to protect the trees by tying Raksha Sutra on June 14 at 7 pm. We will go to the city's MP, MLA and officials to protect the trees. If needed, we will go to the court,' --- Umashankar Tiwari, environmentalist