Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In Comfort Homes, Irani Basti, Vithal Nagar & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 13 in an effort to allow for daytime maintenance and repairs. To reduce any disruption from these scheduled power outages, residents in the impacted metropolitan regions are recommended to plan ahead and take preventative steps.

Areas and Timings

Area: Comfort Homes, Saket Nagar, Danish Kunj, Ashirvad Colony, Alkapuri , Durga Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Irani Basti, Bhanpur, Leeladhar Colony, Vijay Nagar, Malikhedi, Shabri Nagar, Hathai Kheda, Rishipuram nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Lalprade , Police Control Room, Rustom Parisar nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Green Acre, Ram Nagar, Shiva Apartment, Rajeev Rosery, Om Shiv Nagar, Vithal Nagar, Mes Colony, Neori Mandir, Gufa Mandir, Jain Nagar and nearest.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Gurudwara Road , Sabzi Mandi, Mandir Kamali and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 am to 01:00

In order to keep Bhopal's electrical system operating at maximum efficiency, there must be periodic power outages because these are necessary for completing significant building and maintenance projects. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation exhorts residents to get ready and take the required actions in order to properly handle the scheduled power disruptions. Your participation is much appreciated during this period, as it will improve the general efficiency and dependability of the city's electrical infrastructure.