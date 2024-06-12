 Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In Comfort Homes, Irani Basti, Vithal Nagar & More; Check Full List Below
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut Plan June 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In Comfort Homes, Irani Basti, Vithal Nagar & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In Comfort Homes, Irani Basti, Vithal Nagar & More; Check Full List Below

To minimize disruption from the scheduled power outages, residents in the affected metropolitan areas are advised to plan ahead and take preventative measures.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 13 in an effort to allow for daytime maintenance and repairs. To reduce any disruption from these scheduled power outages, residents in the impacted metropolitan regions are recommended to plan ahead and take preventative steps.

Areas and Timings

Area: Comfort Homes, Saket Nagar, Danish Kunj, Ashirvad Colony, Alkapuri , Durga Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Irani Basti, Bhanpur, Leeladhar Colony, Vijay Nagar, Malikhedi, Shabri Nagar, Hathai Kheda, Rishipuram nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am  to 12:00 Noon

Area: Lalprade , Police Control Room, Rustom Parisar nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Green Acre, Ram Nagar, Shiva Apartment, Rajeev Rosery, Om Shiv Nagar, Vithal Nagar, Mes Colony, Neori Mandir, Gufa Mandir, Jain Nagar and nearest.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Gurudwara Road , Sabzi Mandi, Mandir Kamali and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 am to 01:00

Read Also
MP June 12 Weather Update: Heavy Rains In Dhar, Hot Winds In Singrauli; State's Mixed Weather...
article-image

In order to keep Bhopal's electrical system operating at maximum efficiency, there must be periodic power outages because these are necessary for completing significant building and maintenance projects. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation exhorts residents to get ready and take the required actions in order to properly handle the scheduled power disruptions. Your participation is much appreciated during this period, as it will improve the general efficiency and dependability of the city's electrical infrastructure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In Comfort Homes, Irani Basti, Vithal Nagar...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In Comfort Homes, Irani Basti, Vithal Nagar...

Bhopal Hospital Gets ‘BOMB’ Threat; Additional DCP Issues Clarification

Bhopal Hospital Gets ‘BOMB’ Threat; Additional DCP Issues Clarification

Bhopal: CBSE, ASDC Collaborate To Launch National Automobile Olympiad 2024; Registrations Close...

Bhopal: CBSE, ASDC Collaborate To Launch National Automobile Olympiad 2024; Registrations Close...

Women Shocked To Discover They Have Common Husband At SP Office, File Joint Complaint Over Dowry...

Women Shocked To Discover They Have Common Husband At SP Office, File Joint Complaint Over Dowry...

MP June 12 Weather Update: Heavy Rains In Dhar, Hot Winds In Singrauli; State's Mixed Weather...

MP June 12 Weather Update: Heavy Rains In Dhar, Hot Winds In Singrauli; State's Mixed Weather...