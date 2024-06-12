MP June 12 Weather Update: Heavy Rains In Dhar, Hot Winds In Singrauli; State's Mixed Weather Continues

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pre-monsoon activities have started in state. Due to western disturbances and cyclonic circulation, windy and rainy conditions persist. On Tuesday, there was heavy rain in Dhar, while over 10 districts experienced strong winds. Wednesday is expected to bring more windy and rainy weather.

Orange alerts are issued for Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat. On the other hand, Tikamgarh, Neemuch, and Singrauli will experience hot winds.

The state is experiencing two types of weather. Tuesday saw a mix of weather conditions across the state. In the afternoon, Dhar witnessed heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. Similarly, weather changed in Ratlam, Jabalpur, Agar, Betul, Ali Rajpur, Badwani, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Pandhurna, Balaghat, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Kharagpur, Khandwa, Indore, Mandla, Dindori, and more. Prior to this, many cities experienced heat.

Rewa remained the hottest with a temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius. The top 10 hottest cities in the state include Singrauli, Sidhi, Satna, Gwalior, Shahdol, Khajuraho, Shivpuri, Jabalpur, and Umaria. Temperatures ranged from 40.6 to 44.6 degrees Celsius in these cities. In major cities, Bhopal recorded 39.3 degrees Celsius, Indore 36.6 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 42.8 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur 40.7 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain 37.8 degrees Celsius.

IMD's senior scientist Divya E. Surendran explained that pre-monsoon activity is due to western disturbances and cyclonic circulation. On Tuesday, the monsoon prevailed in many parts of Maharashtra. Now, the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea's branches have weakened a bit. Hence, the monsoon is expected to arrive in the state a day or two late. The normal date for the monsoon's arrival is June 15th.