MP: Jabalpur Police Raid Hotel Following Tip-Off On Human Trafficking, Russian Woman Found

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a late-night operation on Wednesday, Madhotal police raided Mid Journey Hotel in Jabalpur based on a tip-off regarding the possibility of human trafficking activities being carried out by one of the guests staying in the hotel for the past 10 days.

During the raid, a woman (34) of Russian nationality was found in the room. The woman was detained and her visa and passport were seized. It was revealed that the woman originally hails from Uzbekistan. As per police, all the documents seized by the woman till now are legal.

According to information, the woman had checked into the hotel on June 3. Furthermore, her mobile phone contained contact details of several high and mighty individuals residing in the city.

It’s compulsory to report the stay of foreign guest to police

The police have filed charges against the hotel management for allegedly withholding the information regarding the Russian woman. According to regulations, it is mandatory for hotels to report any stay by any foreigner to the police.

The reason behind the woman's arrival and long stay of the woman is still not revealed. Police have started to investigate the matter and further action would be taken based on the reports.