MP MBA Paper Leak Case: Mere 3-Year Debarment, Rs 5 Lakh Penalty For Playing With 13k Students' Career

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the MBA paper leak case that dented the image of one of the leading universities in the state and subjected about 13k students to take exam of two subjects again, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya's (DAVV) executive council decided not to make Akshay Bamís Idyllic College an exam centre for three years and imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on it.

As far as cancellation of affiliation is concerned, the EC ordered for formation of a committee which will conduct inspection at the college to ascertain if it fulfills all requirements for continuation of affiliation. Besides, the EC also ordered for not making Shangvi College an exam centre for three years as the seal of envelope containing question paper recalled for was found broken.

Commissioner (higher education) Nishant Warwade had come to attend the EC meeting on Wednesday. Though vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain was chairing the meeting, sources claimed that Warwade was on the driving seat. The paper leak scandal unfolded when students discovered that the Accounting for Managers paper, scheduled for May 28, had already circulated on social media platforms a staggering 15 to 16 hours before the official exam time.

The gravity of the situation became apparent when students realised that the very same paper they had received on their mobile devices several hours before had been distributed during the exams. Later students furnished proofs of Continuous Technique subject paper, which was held on May 25, also reached the university. Both the papers were cancelled later. Police had arrested three persons, including a babu of Idyllic College who had leaked the paper for a mere Rs 2k and two students.

Commissioner comes to attend meet after 14 years

The commissioner (higher education) did not attend EC meeting in the last 14 years. Last time, the then commissioner Ashish Upadhaya who participated in the EC meeting of DAVV was in 2010. So, it was surprising that Warwade came to attend the EC meeting. Talking to media persons, the commissioner said that a penalty of 5 lakh has been imposed on the college from where the paper was leaked. 'Along with this, it has also been decided not to make the college an exam centre for three years. Further action will follow based on police investigation,' he added.