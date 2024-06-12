 Bhopal: Now, free JEE, NEET, CLAT coaching for tribal students Under Akanksha Yojana
Under the initiative, 400 students will be selected for JEE coaching to be held in Bhopal, 200 for NEET coaching in Indore and another 200 students to attend CLAT coaching classes in Jabalpur. The students will be provided residential facilities at coaching centers, and also books, stationery, and tablets equipped with free internet and data plans

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 11:59 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tribal students of the state will get free coaching for JEE, NEET and CLAT. The department of tribal affairs, has announced a new initiative aimed at boosting the representation of tribal students in national-level higher educational institutions. The 'Akanksha Yojana' has been introduced to provide free coaching to tribal students preparing for national competitive examinations.

For the academic session 2024-25, the program will select 400 students for JEE coaching, which will be conducted in Bhopal. NEET coaching will be held in Indore, accommodating 200 students, while Jabalpur will host CLAT coaching for another 200 students. Selection for these coaching sessions will be merit-based, considering the marks obtained in both an entrance examination conducted by the coaching institute and the students 10th-grade results.

Applications for this program are now being invited at the state level. The students have achieved remarkable success in these exams without any coaching they were taught by their subject teachers in the school.

Additional Commissioner of the Department, Vandana Vaidya, emphasized that the selected students will be provided with residential facilities at the coaching centers. In addition to this, they will receive books, stationery, and tablets equipped with free internet and data plans to aid their preparation.

