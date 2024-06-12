Bhopal: CBSE, ASDC Collaborate To Launch National Automobile Olympiad 2024; Registrations Close August 31

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In an ambitious move to inspire young minds and foster an understanding of the automotive industry, the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) in partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), is thrilled to announce the inauguration of the National Automobile Olympiad (NAO) 2024. This national event marks a significant step towards involving school students in the vibrant world of automobiles, highlighting the industry’s advancements and career opportunities.

Registration for the National Automobile Olympiad-2024 is open until August 31, 2024. Students can apply at https://nao.asdc.org.in. The Olympiad is divided into three groups: Group 1 (classes VI to VIII), Group 2 (classes IX to X), and Group 3 (classes XI to XII). The regional round will take place between October and November, with the final round scheduled for December. Due to the increasing interest in automotive technology and its future benefits, significant participation is anticipated in this educational initiative.

Designed to engage students from classes 6 through 12 across all educational boards, the NAO 2024 is set to cultivate enthusiasm and deepen awareness among the youth about the burgeoning automobile sector in India. With registrations already surpassing 850 schools, the Olympiad promises to be a landmark event, open to all students regardless of age, and conducted in both English and Hindi to ensure widespread accessibility and inclusivity.

The Olympiad is structured to provide a comprehensive exposure to various facets of the automobile industry. Participants will have the unique opportunity to engage with experts, gain insights into automotive careers, and develop essential skills relevant to the industry.

The wide reach of the competition, encompassing a diverse range of educational institutions, reinforces ASDC’s commitment to enhancing skill development and industry knowledge at a grassroots level.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve with advancements in technology and sustainability, initiatives like the NAO 2024 play a crucial role in preparing the next generation of professionals to meet and surmount future challenges. This collaboration between ASDC and CBSE underscores a shared vision of empowering India’s youth through education that bridges school learning and professional industry expertise.