Indore: Delay In Applying For Birth And Death Certificates Attracts Fine | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Planning Economics and Statistics Department has implemented a new system for issuing birth and death certificates, introducing a late fee structure for delayed applications. The move aims to streamline the issuance process and ensure timely documentation. Under new rules, obtaining a birth certificate within 21 days of birth remains free of charge.

However, delays will now incur fees: applications made within one month after the initial 21-day period will attract a late fee of Rs 12; those submitted after one month but within one year will incur a fee of Rs 55; and for applications made after one year, a late fee of Rs 60 will be imposed, requiring an order from the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM). In cases where a birth certificate is applied for after a substantial delay, such as ten years, the total late fee can reach up to Rs 600.

The same fee structure applies to death certificates, with fees starting after seven days from the date of death. Despite benefits, the new system has faced some problems at first. Delays in processing applications on Civil Registration System (CRS) portal have caused disputes when people are asked to pay late fees. This issue has been especially noticeable at MY Hospital in the past few days, leading officials to step in and address concerns.

Dr Akhilesh Upadhyay, health officer, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), said that the changes in the system have made it simple for people as they can apply online for the same. Dr Ashok Yadav, superintendent of MY Hospital, acknowledged the initial issues but assured that certificates are being processed and computer operators have received necessary training to handle the new system.

Apply online and get the e-certificate

The new system offers significant convenience by allowing people to apply for certificates online from their homes. Applicants can register on the designated website using their mobile number and Aadhaar number, fill in the required details and receive the certificate via email within the stipulated time. Additionally, death certificates will now include the deceased's date of birth and Aadhaar number, ensuring accurate age records on the portal, which previously only recorded the age.