With Two More MoUs, IIM-Indore Now Has 56 Foreign Collaborations With 22 Nations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore continues its stride towards global prominence, recently sealing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with institutions in Bulgaria and Spain. With this latest addition, IIM Indore now boasts an impressive tally of 56 foreign collaborations across 22 nations, a substantial increase from 32 institutions in 2019.

The first MoU was signed with Sofia University St Kliment Ohridski, Bulgaria. This is the first-ever MoU of IIM Indore with an institution in Bulgaria. IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and Sofia University rector Prof Georgi Valchev signed the pact.

Rai said, "This new MoU will significantly enhance opportunities for collaborative research, faculty exchange, and student mobility, providing IIM Indore's community with access to Sofia University’s rich academic resources and extensive expertise.

“Sofia University has been consistently ranked among the top universities in Eastern Europe and highly placed in the QS World University Rankings. Both institutions share a commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and societal impact.”

Rai said, “Sofia University’s mission to safeguard, enrich, and carry through the centuries the spirit of knowledge and the aspirations of humanity to knowledge and truth aligns seamlessly with IIM Indore’s vision of nurturing globally minded leaders who are equipped to address complex challenges and contribute positively to society”.

Valchev said, "Partnering with IIM Indore, one of the two Triple Crown Accredited B-School India, allows us to extend our academic reach and collaborate on cutting-edge research and educational initiatives. This MoU will open new avenues for our students and faculty, enhancing our mutual quest for academic and cultural excellence. We look forward to creating several joint programs that blend the academic rigor and research prowess of Sofia University St Kliment Ohridski with the innovative pedagogical approaches and industry insights of IIM Indore.”

The second MoU was signed by Prof Rai and Prof José M. Martínez-Sierra, director general of UPF Barcelona School of Management.

UPF Barcelona School of Management, part of the prestigious Pompeu Fabra University (UPF), is widely recognized as a top-tier institution in global business education.

Rai said, “Partnering with UPF Barcelona School of Management aligns perfectly with our mission at IIM Indore to prepare leaders with a global vision in a research-based context. Their commitment to transformation, impact, ethics, continuous improvement, and rigor resonates deeply with our values. This MoU signifies a fruitful collaboration that will not only enrich the educational experiences of our students but also advance our shared goals of promoting innovation, social transformation, and planetary well-being."

Martínez-Sierra said, “Our partnership with IIM Indore aligns perfectly with our mission to provide transformative education and foster international cooperation. We look forward to working together to create innovative learning opportunities and expand our global influence.

“Through this MoU, IIM Indore and UPF Barcelona will collaborate on various fronts, including executive education, joint research initiatives, and student exchange programmes. This partnership will enhance the global exposure of IIM Indore’s students and faculty, offering them access to UPF Barcelona’s world-class resources and expertise,” he added.