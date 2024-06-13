IIT-Indore To Conduct Open House For JEE (Advanced) Qualified Students

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore will be conducting an open House for JEE (Advanced) qualified students at 02:30 pm on June 15, 2024, thus providing an opportunity to know more about the Institute. Be it campus life, placement, research, international avenues, sports, culture, health, safety etc., all the valuable insights about various aspects of the institute would be provided.

It will also provide a chance to interact with the Director, Deans, Senior Functionaries and Student Representatives. Such insights and interactions help the potential students to understand how the Institute can mold them to turn their dreams to reality.

The event will be conducted online, and the details are available on the Institute website. The web link for the Open House is https://iiti.webex.com/meet/IIT-INDORE-2024

A total of 9 B Tech. Programmes are being offered this year. These are Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science, Space Science & Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mathematics & Computing and Engineering Physics.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has released the schedule for registration for centralized online admission counselling for admission in engineering and management course.

While registration for counselling for diploma and Bachelor of Engineering courses will begin from June 13, the process for admission in MBA and MCA courses will begin from July 2. Arihant College CEO Kavita Kasliwal said that the schedule was released by the DTE on Wednesday afternoon.

June 13: Bachelor of Technology/Engineering (B Tech/BE)

June 20: Bachelor of Architecture (BArch)

July 1: Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), B Design, Integrated MBA, Integrated MCA

July 2: MCA, MBA

July 5: MTech, ME