MP: Malls, Markets, Restaurants To Remain Open 24x7 In State

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government is permitting Malls, markets, restaurants to remain open 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh. Initially, 24 hours market system will be introduced in Bhopal, indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Ujjain, Satna, Singrauli, Katni, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Dewas, Morena. Besides, industrial areas like Pithampur, Malanpur, Pilukhedi where system will be introduced.

Minister for labour Prahalad Patel has asked the officials to submit list of units which may be permitted for opening round the clock. This facilities will be for industrial areas and civic body limit. Earlier, It was move to introduce this system in Bhopal and Indore as pilot project. Later on, other civic bodies from all the cities.

The reason behind such move of the state government is GST collection was just 30 per cent in 2023-24 so just to after taking such decision, there will be boost in GST collection. GST is expected to increase by 18 per cent through night marketing system. Similarly, there is much better law and order situation in MP so it is favour atmosphere for it. Similarly, It will also promote employment and profit of the traders.

Labour department has chalked out the blue print for it and according to department, the market will be opened in three shifts each having 8 hours. Permission will not be given to work more than 48 hours in week. Wages will be decided on basis of 8 hours working.

Minister for labour Prahalad Patel said, “State government is going to permit Malls, restaurants, and markets to open 24 hours in state. We have asked the officials to list the units which will be permitted for it.”