Madhya Pradesh: Relay Hunger Strike Ends On 98th Day

Striking railway employees present at the dharna site announced to call off their agitation in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The relay hunger strike and protest launched under the aegis of Save Ujjain Running Headquarters Joint Struggle Committee was finally called off here on Sunday. It started on August 21.

Abhilash Nagar, divisional secretary of Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh Ratlam division, after a meeting with the General Manager, Western Railway held at Church Gate, Mumbai, gave them written assurance of not transferring the currently posted loco pilots mail and express trains and other posts of Ujjain lobby elsewhere.

Ratlam division officials assured positive action and requested to end the strike. Movement coordinators SS Sharma and Nagar asked for suggestions from the employees present.

And all the organisations associated with the hunger strike, were satisfied with assurances and agreed to end the strike after 98 days.

Collector Summons Negligent Poll Officer

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Due to serious negligence in very important tasks like elections and indifference towards official responsibilities, collector and district returning officer Kumar Purushottam asked a sector officer appointed in the Tarana assembly constituency to immediately appear before him and give a reply in writing under the Representation of the People Act.

If the reply is not submitted, unilateral action will be taken against the concerned, an official release said on Sunday. Vijay Marmat, secretary of Tarana agricultural produce market, was appointed as sector officer in Tarana.

According to Tarana RO’s report, the material of the polling party was not distributed as per the prescribed procedure. There was an error in conducting the election process and Marmat did not even inform the RO, ARO and other senior officers on time.